(Adds details of investigation, gunman did not have permit for
weapons)
By Kathy Finn
NEW ORLEANS Aug 15 A woman who was taken
hostage by a gunman at a Louisiana bank and shot by him as
police attempted a rescue early Wednesday has died of her
injuries, state police said on Thursday.
LaDean McDaniel was one of three bank employees held captive
by a mentally ill 20-year-old gunman at the Tensas State Bank
branch in St. Joseph, Louisiana.
Another hostage, Jay Warbington, had died at a nearby
hospital shortly after the standoff ended, while a third
hostage, Patricia White, was released unharmed.
Gunman Fuaed Abdo Ahmed was killed by police when they
stormed the bank early on Wednesday to end the 12-hour standoff.
Ahmed did not have a permit to carry the semiautomatic
pistol and semiautomatic rifle he carried into the bank,
according to state police.
"He was only 20 years old, so he wasn't even eligible for a
permit," said Captain Doug Cain, public affairs chief for
Louisiana State Police, adding that the minimum age was 21.
Police have said that Ahmed suffered from a mental illness,
paranoid schizophrenia, which also would have prevented him from
obtaining a license to carry a gun under Louisiana law.
