By Keith Coffman
| DENVER, July 31
DENVER, July 31 If being a mile above sea level
is not high enough for visitors to Denver, guests at one hotel
can pay a cool $50,000 to get an additional 22-foot (7-meter)
boost in an inflatable room hoisted into the downtown skyline.
Perched atop a mechanical scissor lift affixed to the roof
of a van parked outside the Curtis Hotel in downtown Denver,
"the world's only floating pop-up hotel" is a small but fully
functional guest room, according to hotel promotional material.
The 5-foot-by-7-foot (1.5-meter-by-2.1-meter) inflatable
chamber - about the dimensions of an elevator - is the
brainchild of New York-based artist Alex Schweder, who created
the work for a local festival to promote the arts.
Made of clear vinyl with inflated walls like a bouncy room
for kids, the chamber is furnished with a bed, chair, couch, and
complete lavatory facilities. The couch and chair retract when
the bed is deployed, similar to a pop-up book.
An aluminum railing around the room provides a measure of
security lest a sleepwalker decide to take a midnight stroll.
The floating room concept is part of the Curtis Hotel's pop
culture-themed lodging experience, said sales and marketing
director Kate Thompson.
Other amenities included in the $50,000-per-night charge
are limousine service, a Tiffany's diamond pendant and earring
set, binoculars for viewing, and "groovy in-room" swag like
1960s-era scarves and bell-bottom pants.
Patrons can also host a disco party at the main hotel's
'70s-style lounge. And guests who buy the package will be
greeted at their hotel room by Sonny and Cher impersonators.
Although the quirky concept is creating a buzz in downtown
Denver, so far no one has reserved the room, which will be
available for another few weeks, Thompson said.
"We've had one serious phone call but no one has booked it
yet," Thompson said.
(Editing by Steve Gorman and Eric Walsh)