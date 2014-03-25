WASHINGTON, March 25 Guests at thousands of U.S.
hotels cannot directly reach emergency services when they dial
911, according to a survey performed after the 2013 death of a
woman who was stabbed repeatedly in a Texas motel, while her
daughter tried fruitlessly to dial the emergency number.
The survey by the American Hotel & Lodging Association
showed that many hotels required callers to dial 9 before 911 or
have some other system, such as calling the front desk first.
The results of the survey were released on Monday by Federal
Communications Commission member Ajit Pai, who had sought
information on dial-through 911 calls at hotels.
About 45 percent of franchised hotels and motels and 32
percent of independent hotels have direct 911 dialing, the
survey found. Independent owners or franchise holders manage the
great majority of hotels and motels, he said.
There some 53,000 lodging properties in the United States,
according to the trade group that performed the study.
Pai said he was starting a new round of surveys with vendors
of phone systems used in hotels and workplaces to see whether
they could be configured to let dialers reach 911 quickly.
The survey was spurred by the December 2013 stabbing death
of Kari Hunt Dunn in a Marshall, Texas, motel
room.
Her nine-year-old daughter called 911 four times from the
room but did not know she needed to dial 9 first to get an
outside line.
The killing spurred a petition that has generated more than
440,000 signatures demanding that Congress require hotels and
motels to enable direct dialing of 911.
