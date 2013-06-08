By Jonathan Allen
| NEW YORK, June 8
NEW YORK, June 8 Soon, the black-uniformed
waiters wheeling trolleys of food will disappear from the halls
of the Hilton Midtown. Will visitors to New York City's largest
hotel mind having to leave their rooms for sustenance?
For some, a hotel without room service made no sense.
"You're on holiday, you're away, you like being waited on,"
said Claire Avery, a prison clerk from New South Wales,
Australia, who was staying at the Hilton with her boyfriend.
"Sometimes you don't even have to move."
If she returns later in the summer, she will have to move at
least as far as the lobby, where the hotel is building a
self-service food market to replace room service.
The New York Hilton Midtown, a 2,000-room hotel in
Manhattan's commercial district filled with business travelers,
tourists and conference-goers, confirmed this week that it would
end room service. A Hilton spokesman, Mark Ricci, said up to 55
employees could lose their jobs.
Hilton officials said the move - which is highly unusual for
a full-service hotel - was prompted by cutbacks in spending by
business travelers, many of whom face tight expense-account
rules, and the changing tastes of leisure travelers, who already
pay rates at the Hilton that start at about $240 per night
before taxes, going up to more than twice that.
The change appealed to Aakriti Gupta, a recent college
graduate from New Delhi visiting New York with her mother, who
pointed out that the idea of room service doesn't always match
the reality.
"The existing room service isn't great," she said. "If you
ordered it once, I don't think you would order it again. We
ordered a pizza that was $55." She added, unhappily, that it was
delivered in a box.
Ricci said pizza was listed on the Hilton's room-service
menu for $24, with $3 for each topping, but could not give the
final cost once service charges, an in-room dining charge and
taxes were added.
WALKING OUT THE DOOR
Beth Scott, vice president of restaurant concepts at Hilton
Worldwide Inc, conceded that room-service prices
were high, as they tend to be at most hotels, in part because
providing the service 24 hours a day is labor-intensive. The
cost is magnified in New York City, where a strong union has
secured higher wages for hotel employees compared to other
hospitality industry workers and building cleaners.
As a result, Scott said in an interview, guests have been
heading out to diners and food carts in the neighborhood.
"We were watching guests walk out the door to get those
things at a much more reasonable price," she said. "I'm sure we
got more complaints about the price of bringing the hamburger up
to the room than we will for not bringing it up to the room at
all."
The new lobby food outlet, called Herb n' Kitchen, will be
cheaper and will allow guests to get their food more quickly,
she said.
The decline in room service is not confined to the Hilton.
Revenue from room service declined from 1.3 percent of total
hotel revenue in 2011 to 1.2 percent last year, according to an
annual survey of U.S. hotels by PKF Hospitality.
As hotel occupancy rates have returned to pre-recession
levels, hotels have been able to charge more for rooms, forcing
business travelers to save elsewhere, which can include skipping
room service, said Robert Mandelbaum, a PKF analyst.
The reasons are not only economic, he added. Guests are more
inclined to roam beyond their rooms, with executives
increasingly taking their laptops to coffee shops to work rather
than spreading out papers on their hotel room desk.
"Being caged in your room waiting an hour for a tray to
arrive, it's just not what people do," Mandelbaum said.
PAPER BAGS AND A KNOCK
Ian Schrager, who helped pioneer the idea of boutique
hotels, said people's idea of luxury had changed, with a greater
emphasis on value than on appearances.
"They don't care about getting coffee served in the finest
bone china and sterling silver with waiters with white gloves
on," he said, describing the classic idea of room service as
"dysfunctional and antiquated."
At the PUBLIC hotel in Chicago, which Schrager opened in
2011, food by the French chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten is
delivered unceremoniously in brown paper bags, left outside
guests' doors with a knock.
The waiters, trolleys and silver cloches are not likely to
disappear entirely, however, even from the Hilton-owned Waldorf
Astoria hotel in New York. Luxury hotels say their guests expect
such service and are willing to pay a premium for fine food,
flowers, candles and tablecloths in their room.
It would be virtually impossible for a hotel to hang on to a
high rating in the influential AAA hotel guide if it ditched
room service, said AAA spokeswoman Heather Hunter.
Fairmont Hotels and Resorts (which runs the
Plaza in New York), Marriott International Inc and the
Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group all said they had no plans to
discontinue room service at their full-service hotels.
But Scott, the Hilton vice president, said the company may
expand the idea elsewhere if it works in New York, and believes
competitors were studying the move.
"It's not a secret guest habits have changed these days,
it's not like we've figured out something that nobody else
knows," she said. "We've just decided to take action."