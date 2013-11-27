LOS ANGELES Nov 26 A Los Angeles judge on
Tuesday ordered a hot sauce maker to stop emitting an 'annoying,
irritating and offensive' spicy odor from a chili-processing
plant, after people living nearby complained it was damaging
their health.
Residents of Irwindale, a small city east of Los Angeles,
filed a lawsuit in late October saying Huy Fong Foods had
refused to take sufficient action to abate noxious fumes strong
enough to irritate their eyes and throats.
The company's red Sriracha Hot Chili Sauce, sold in clear
squeezy bottles with a green cap and trademark rooster logo, has
become one of the top-selling condiments in the United States.
Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Robert O'Brien ruled on
Tuesday that the plant must cease any operations that cause -
and make swift changes to help mitigate - the tear-inducing
fumes, Irwindale attorney Stephen Onstot told Reuters.
However, the judge denied a request that all operations be
shut down, Onstot said.
"Neither the city, nor the judge, was specific in terms of
what has to be done to cease the odors and left how that goal is
achieved up to the defendant," Onstot said.
The judge imposed his order as an interim measure while the
court considers the lawsuit from residents. The suit says some
have complained of headaches and others have been forced to
remain indoors, or even temporarily flee their homes, to get
relief from the smell of locally grown jalapeno chili peppers
being crushed at the plant.
O'Brien pointed in his ruling to a "lack of credible
evidence" linking health problems to the plant, but said the
odor appears to be "extremely annoying, irritating and offensive
to the senses, warranting consideration as a public nuisance,"
according to the Los Angeles Times.
Huy Fong Foods was founded 33 years ago by David Tran, an
ethnic Chinese immigrant from Vietnam. The company did not
respond to requests for comment.
John Tate, an attorney for the company, has said in court
that it has installed a filtration system to take care of
excessive odor. He acknowledged that it did not resolve the
problem completely but said it had "certainly improved the
situation."
The case is not expected to come to trial until "a few
months down the road," Onstot said.
