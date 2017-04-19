WASHINGTON, April 19 The U.S. House Transportation Committee said Wednesday it plans to hold an upcoming hearing on commercial airline industry consumer issues after a passenger was dragged off an April 9 United Airlines overbooked flight in Chicago to make room for crew members.

The House panel did not say who it plans to call as witnesses or what prompted the oversight hearing. United also faces a Thursday deadline from the U.S. Senate Commerce Committee to answer detailed questions about the incident. (Reporting by David Shepardson; editing by Diane Craft)