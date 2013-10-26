Oct 26 Home buyers, ghost hunters and the
morbidly curious have flocked to a U.S. website designed to
reveal whether a dwelling they feel may be haunted actually
harbors a deadly past.
Launched in June by Roy Condrey, 42, a software developer
who also owns rental properties, the DiedInHouse.com site can
show users - for a fee - if and when a death has occurred in a
home.
Condrey said he got the idea two years ago, when a tenant
sent him a text in the middle of the night saying his rental
property was haunted.
"I was lying there and thinking, 'You know, I don't even
know the history of that house,'" Condrey recalled. So he began
to do some research.
After hours of digging through online records, Condrey
learned that someone had died of an illness in one of his homes,
but more surprising was the discovery of how difficult his
search had been.
"I was expecting to see a service for this because they have
a service for everything these days, but there wasn't," Condrey
said.
He then teamed up with a friend to build a website that
could perform the necessary leg work for anyone curious about
the life-and-death history of residence.
DiedInHouse.com uses an algorithm to search a database of
millions of police, government and real estate records and
issues a report that includes the name and date of anyone who
died in a home. A single search costs $11.99.
Condrey said he sells between seven and 14 reports per day
and about 600,000 people have visited the website since its
launch.
Only about 8 percent of the homes searched on
DiedInHouse.com have a record of deaths. Still, Condrey said
running a report could save time, money and peace of mind.
Condrey said prospective home buyers worried about the
stigma of owning a home where someone had died, especially from
foul play, are among those who patronize his site.
Some users have reported getting a discount on their rent
after notifying their landlord that they had discovered a death
on the premises, Condrey said.
Most of all, people suspicious of paranormal activity visit
DiedInHouse, Condrey said.
"I was amazed the first time I used it for an
investigation," said Leslie Self, who runs Self Paranormal
Investigations out of Craig, Colorado.
Self, who has used the site seven times, said having proof
that someone died in a house aids in his investigations into
suspected paranormal happenings.
He recounted one set of clients who believed their home was
haunted and planned to sell the property until they saw a
DiedInHouse report showing no recorded deaths there.
"It's important information," he said, pointing to the
prevalence and popularity of haunted house stories in popular
culture. "There wouldn't be 'Amityville Horror' ... and all of
these ghost shows if it wasn't important to people."
(Reporting by Laila Kearney in San Francisco; Editing by Steve
Gorman and Lisa Shumaker)