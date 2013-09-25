WASHINGTON, Sept 25 The Federal Housing
Administration, weighed down by losses on souring loans, will
likely need a cash infusion from the U.S. Treasury for the first
time in its nearly 80-year history when the current budget year
ends, according to sources familiar with the matter.
The agency, which offers private mortgage lenders guarantees
against homeowner default, has nearly exhausted its reserves for
the mortgages it backs, making it necessary for the government
agency to turn to the Treasury Department for a cash injection.
The FHA has never needed to tap the Treasury before because
it has been able to take other actions, including raising
insurance premiums, to stay solvent.
The White House projected in April that the FHA would face a
shortfall of $943 million for the fiscal year that ends on
Monday, but the agency said it would wait until the end of the
budget year to make a final decision on whether to draw Treasury
aid.
(Reporting by Margaret Chadbourn; editing by Christopher
Wilson)