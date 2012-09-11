WASHINGTON, Sept 11 The mortgage finance
industry breathed a sigh of relief on Tuesday after the
regulator for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac released details on the
types of home loans banks would be required to buy back.
Government-controlled Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
buy mortgages from banks that they then repackage as
securities for investors. The mortgage companies and banks have
been embroiled in a dispute over which group should shoulder the
losses from loans gone bad.
"It's a step in the right direction to provide some sunset
on the 'gotcha' provisions that have existed," said Hank
Cunningham, president of Cunningham & Co, an independent
mortgage company in Greensboro, North Carolina. "But the devil's
in the details."
Currently , banks are required to provide assurances also
known as "representations and warranties" about the quality of
mortgages they sell to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
If those assurances are breached and the mortgages do not
comply with Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac's underwriting and
documentation standards, then the mortgage financiers can force
the bank to buy back the loan.
The new representation and warranty guidance gives banks and
other mortgage lenders more clarity on which mortgages would be
exempt, such as those that have been performing for a
consecutive 36-months.
Also, the government-controlled companies will review the
mortgage shortly after they have bought the loan from the bank
rather than after the mortgage has defaulted, under the new
rules crafted by their regulator, the Federal Housing Finance
Agency.
Although the changes only apply to loans sold to the
mortgage financiers after Dec. 31, the industry said they would
bring much needed certainty.
"The plan outlined today should give lenders the confidence
they need to help more qualified borrowers," said David Stevens,
president of the Mortgage Bankers Association, which represents
the mortgage finance industry.
The American Bankers Association, which represents all U.S.
banks, said the new standards would increase business certainty,
reduce operating costs and ultimately lower credit costs to
borrowers.
The government took control of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in
the fall of 2008, when the companies' mortgage-related losses
threatened to wreak havoc on the financial system.
The Obama administration has said it wants to reduce the
government's role in the housing finance market -- where Fannie
Mae and Freddie Mac underwrite the bulk of new home loans.
The Federal Housing Finance Agency has taken incremental
steps designed to encourage private capital back in the market.
It said the new guidance would help maintain liquidity in the
mortgage market while protecting the companies from loans that
were not properly underwritten.
The Center for American Progress, a think tank with close
ties to the Obama administration, said it was unclear what the
overall impact would be on the market liquidity.
"To the extent that the representation and warranty
exposures have been limiting access to credit, (the new
standards) should help," said Julia Gordon, the center's
director of housing finance and policy.
"But at the same time it is not clear that more scrutiny on
the front end will make lenders equally uneasy about making
loans," she said.