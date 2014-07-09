WASHINGTON, July 9 The U.S. Senate on Wednesday
confirmed Julian Castro to lead the Department of Housing and
Urban Development, placing the San Antonio, Texas mayor at the
top of the agency at a time when the housing sector is
recovering sluggishly.
Castro, a Democrat who was nominated by President Barack
Obama, was confirmed on a roll call vote in the Democratic-led
Senate. He will replace Shaun Donovan, who has been tapped to
lead the White House's Office of Management and Budget.
Castro has been hailed for revitalizing downtown San
Antonio and for other development programs in the city. He is
expected to push the Obama administration's plan to shutter
mortgage finance giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
, an effort that has so far stalled in Congress.
(Reporting by Elvina Nawaguna; Editing by Paul Simao)