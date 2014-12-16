WASHINGTON Dec 16 America's
government-controlled mortgage finance giants, Fannie Mae and
Freddie Mac, will likely guarantee a shrinking share of new
loans over the next decade, congressional analysts said on
Tuesday.
During the 2007-09 financial crisis, it was almost
impossible for home buyers to get a loan without a government
guarantee, and Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac stepped into the
breach, backing roughly 60 percent of new mortgages between 2008
and 2013.
But a mix of recent increases in fees charged by the two
firms and a renewed willingness to lend by private sources of
capital will help shrink Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac's share to
about 40 percent by 2024, the Congressional Budget Office said
in a report.
The two firms do not loan directly but rather buy loans
which they then resell in bundles. They substantially hiked the
fees they charge to guarantee mortgages in 2011 and 2012,
reducing their advantage over private-sector firms.
Their market share is already shrinking, falling to about 50
percent of new mortgages in the first half of 2014, the CBO
said, citing data from Inside Mortgage Finance.
The CBO also examined several scenarios for reforming the
U.S. mortgage finance landscape, including replacing Fannie Mae
and Freddie Mac with a government entity or eliminating them
entirely.
But because the CBO thinks the private market would likely
price fees similarly to Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, the
congressional analysts thought none of the scenarios would have
a big impact on the federal budget.
The report can be seen at 1.usa.gov/1uPHSoD.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)