NEW YORK May 1 Slightly more foreclosures on
U.S. homes were completed in March compared to the month before,
though levels were still below those seen a year ago, data
analysis firm CoreLogic said on Tuesday.
There were 69,000 completed foreclosures in March, up from a
revised 66,000 finished in February, but down from 85,000 in
March of last year.
In the first quarter, 198,000 foreclosures were completed,
off from the 232,000 seen in the first three months of 2011.
Since the start of the financial crisis in September 2008, there
have been about 3.5 million completed foreclosures, CoreLogic
said.
A home has completed the foreclosure process when it has
been either seized by the lender or sold.
At the same time, there were fewer homes awaiting
foreclosure. Foreclosure inventory fell to about 1.4 million
homes, or 3.4 percent of all homes with a mortgage, down from
1.5 million, or 3.5 percent, a year ago.
The figures suggest alternatives to foreclosure, such as
loan modifications and short sales, are being used to clear the
inventory, Anand Nallathambi, chief executive officer of
CoreLogic, said in a statement.
The share of borrowers that were more than 90 days behind on
their mortgage was unchanged at 7 percent from the previous
month, and down from 7.5 percent a year ago.
The inventory of homes held by servicers grew more slowly
than the pace of sales and CoreLogic's distressed clearing ratio
rose to 0.81 from 0.76 in February.
A higher ratio shows a faster rate of home sales compared to
completed foreclosures.