NEW YORK Jan 17 Fewer U.S. homeowners were
underwater on their mortgages in the third quarter of last year,
helped by an improvement in home prices, data analysis firm
CoreLogic said on Thursday.
There were 10.7 million homeowners who owed more on their
mortgages than their home was worth in the third quarter of the
year, down from 10.8 million in the first six months of 2012,
CoreLogic said.
That accounted for 22 percent of properties, down from 22.3
percent. An additional 2.3 million borrowers had less than 5
percent equity in their homes, considered to be near negative
equity.
The large number of underwater homeowners - also known as
being in negative equity - has raised concerns borrowers could
choose to walk away from their homes rather than struggle with
burdensome mortgages.
About 100,000 homeowners returned to positive equity in the
third quarter, adding to the more than 1.3 million that were
above water in the second quarter.
Negative equity totaled $658 billion at the end of the third
quarter, down from $689 billion at the end of the second.