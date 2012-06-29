NEW YORK, June 29 More U.S. home foreclosures
were completed in May than in April, though there were fewer
done than a year ago, data analysis firm CoreLogic said
on Friday.
There were 63,000 foreclosures completed last month, up from
62,000 in April but down from 77,000 in May 2011.
The number of homes in some stage of the foreclosure process
was unchanged from April at about 1.4 million, or 3.4 percent of
all homes with a mortgage.
Still, that was an improvement from May 2011, when 1.5
million properties, or 3.5 percent of homes, where in the
foreclosure inventory.
Since the financial crisis began in late 2008, about 3.6
million foreclosures have been completed, CoreLogic said.
The five states with the most foreclosures in the last 12
months were California, Florida, Michigan, Texas and Georgia.
Those states made up nearly 50 percent of all foreclosures in
the country.