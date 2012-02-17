* Report found 84 pct of San Francisco disclosures illegal
* High levels found across the country, experts say
By Tim Reid
LOS ANGELES, Feb 16 A report this week
showing rampant foreclosure abuse in San Francisco reflects
similar levels of lender fraud and faulty documentation across
the United States, say experts and officials who have done
studies in other parts of the country.
The audit of almost 400 foreclosures in San Francisco found
that 84 percent of them appeared to be illegal, according to the
study released by the California city on Wednesday.
"The audit in San Francisco is the most detailed and
comprehensive that has been done - but it's likely those numbers
are comparable nationally," Diane Thompson, an attorney at the
National Consumer Law Center, told Reuters.
Across the country from California, Jeff Thingpen, register
of deeds in Guildford County, North Carolina, examined 6,100
mortgage documents last year, from loan notes to foreclosure
paperwork.
Of those documents, created between January 2008 and
December 2010, 4,500 showed signature irregularities, a telltale
sign of the illegal practice of "robosigning" documents.
Robosigning involves the use of bogus documents to force
foreclosures without lenders having to scrutinize all the
paperwork involved with mortgages. The practice was at the heart
of the foreclosure scandal that led to a $25 billion settlement
between the U.S. government and five major banks last week.
The banks have never formally admitted any wrongdoing. A
Wells Fargo spokesman said, "We have acknowledged we
didn't always follow our policies in the foreclosure process. We
found some areas where there were deficiencies in our process."
It is expected that the $25 billion settlement will include
no admission of wrongdoing by the banks.
Home loans have dropped 33 percent from a 2006 peak that was
fueled by generous loans, often to people with dubious credit
records. Nearly 11 million Americans now owe more than their
homes are worth.
Thingpen said the San Francisco audit, which was
commissioned by the city's assessor-recorder, Phil Ting, was not
an exceptional case. "Where there's smoke, there's fire, and
we're beyond the smoke stage. There's fires in county recording
offices across the country."
John O'Brien, the register of deeds for Essex County in
northwestern Massachusetts, conducted an audit of loans issued
in 2010 and found 75 percent of the assignments to be invalid
and a further 9 percent questionable.
LOAN REPACKAGING MUDDIED OWNERSHIP
One of the major problems that has emerged in the
foreclosure crisis is that it is far from clear that many
lenders foreclosing on properties actually own the loans and
have the right to take action against them.
In many cases during the housing bubble that burst in 2008,
original mortgages were repackaged and sold to so many investors
that it is now unclear who actually holds the loans
O'Brien could only find the current owners of the mortgages
he studied in 287 out of 473 cases.
In the San Francisco study, which studied properties subject
to foreclosure sales between January 2009 to November 2011, 45
per cent were sold to entities improperly claiming to be the
owner of the loan.
"It is not impossible that there are homeowners who are
alleged to have defaulted on loans to which they never fully
agreed to and, further, are being foreclosed upon by lenders
that might not even own such loans," the report stated.
One factor that probably caused the particularly high 84 per
cent rate of illegal foreclosures in San Francisco is that
California is a "non-judicial" foreclosure state.
In other words, the foreclosure process does not need to be
overseen by a judge. That left the conduct of lenders in
California - one of the hardest-hit states in terms of
foreclosures - largely unscrutinized until the robosigning
scandal gained prominence in late 2010.
In judicial foreclosure states such as New York, some judges
have been taking banks to task for submitting faulty foreclosure
paperwork.
But Ray Brescia, a visiting professor at Yale Law School and
an expert in housing law, said foreclosure fraud had been as
rampant in judicial states as non-judicial ones.
"This number around 80 percent is not a number we have not
seen before," Brescia said, referring to both the issuing of
faulty loans during the housing bubble and the foreclosure
crisis that followed.
"There have been a very high level of irregularities across
the country."