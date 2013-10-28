WASHINGTON Oct 28 The Federal Housing
Administration is healthier than its recent $1.7 billion
taxpayer subsidy from the U.S. Treasury would imply, a top Obama
administration official said on Monday.
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Shaun Donovan said
the draw "doesn't reflect the (insurance) fund's current
health," noting that the FHA had worked to decrease losses in
its portfolio and that housing prices had risen.
"This was an accounting transfer that has not yet caught up
with reality. It's based on the housing market more than a year
ago, and doesn't reflect policy changes we've made since then,"
Donovan said in remarks prepared for delivery to a conference
sponsored by the Mortgage Bankers Association.
The government mortgage insurer requested the draw on Sept.
30. The agency has nearly $50 billion in liquid assets, Donovan
said, but it had to ask for assistance because it is required to
keep enough money on hand to cover all projected future losses.
The draw from Treasury was the first for the FHA in its
nearly 80-year history and it provided fodder to Republicans in
Congress who want to shrink the insurer's size and scope.
Donovan said the administration is "eager to take the next
steps" this year to overhaul the broader housing finance system
that is funded mainly by the government. Right now,
taxpayer-owned Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, along with the FHA,
guarantee more than 80 percent of all home loans.
"Reform legislation should have flexibilities that will
allow for private capital to be creative and innovative,
eventually leading to a more efficient market for all," Donovan
said. "That means winding down Fannie and Freddie."
The FHA expanded its book of business when private capital
dried up during the 2007-2009 financial crisis. Currently, it
backs about a third of all new mortgages; in 2006, its share of
the new loan market was just 5 percent.
White House officials projected in April that the FHA would
face a shortfall of $943 million in the fiscal year that
recently ended Sept. 30, but rising mortgage rates cut its loan
volume and curbed a hoped-for increase in revenues from higher
loan premiums.
The FHA has worked to improve its finances through a series
of policy changes over the last year. It has raised the amount
it charges borrowers to insure mortgages against default and
tightened underwriting.
"Through these efforts and more, we are sending a clear
message: that even as the financial crisis becomes more distant
in our nation's rear view mirror, the Obama administration's
commitment to our recovery will never waver," Donovan said.
The policy changes, coupled with rising home prices, are
helping to shrink the projected funding gap.
"Sales are up. Prices are up. Construction is up. Optimism
is up. In short, so many critical trends are going in a positive
direction," he said.
Most of the damage to the FHA was caused by loans that were
made as the real estate market was cratering and it was
expanding its book of business to support the mortgage market.