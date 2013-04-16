By Matthew Goldstein
NEW YORK, April 16 A controversial proposal to
get local government officials to condemn distressed mortgages
-- in the same way they might condemn a dangerous property -- is
slowly gaining traction in some California communities, several
months after it appeared the idea had been killed.
After months of contentious debate, officials in San
Bernardino County, in January killed the idea of seizing
troubled home loans in a process known as eminent domain. They
rejected the idea after fierce opposition from Wall Street trade
associations and investors in mortgage-backed securities.
But since then, San Francisco-based Mortgage Resolution
Partners (MRP) has signed advisory agreements with five
California towns that permit the financier-backed group to begin
negotiating a sharp reduction in the dollar value of distressed
loans that are held in securities administered by banks and
mortgage servicing firms.
MRP's strategy is to either achieve a voluntary agreement
with servicers and banks to reduce the principal owed on loans
that are valued at prices higher than the homes are worth, or
use the club of eminent domain to forcibly seize the loans and
restructure them at a lower price.
MRP, which earns a $4,500 fee for every loan that is
restructured, argues the threat of eminent domain gives
municipalities, hard-hit by the housing crisis, an opportunity
to help cash-strapped homeowners struggling to pay their
mortgages.
But Wall Street trade groups like the Securities Industry
and Financial Markets Association and the Association of
Mortgage Investors argue that forcibly condemning home loans and
rewriting them is a violation of contractual agreements between
a bank and a borrower.
"This type of government intervention is only going to harm
the housing market," said Chris Katopis, executive director of
the Association of Mortgage Investors, which represents a group
of about two dozen, private bond investors. "This is not a fair
and equitable solution."
Chris Killian, a SIFMA managing director, said the MRP plan
forces "investors to lock in a loss on a loan" by reducing the
mortgage value, even if the borrower is still making payments.
MRP's most recent advisory agreement was signed on April 2
with the city of Richmond, Calif., according to public records
and MRPs marketing materials reviewed by Reuters. Other
California communities that have signed similar agreements with
Mortgage Resolution Partners are El Monte, La Puente, San
Joaquin and Orange Cove.
The group is also negotiating with officials in North Las
Vegas, Nevada a community of 227,000 people that was
particularly hard hit by the housing bust. In North Las Vegas,
MRP has identified at least 4,700 underwater home loans,
mortgages that are for more than the homes are currently worth,
that could qualify under its plan.
The revival of eminent domain as a strategy for
restructuring distressed mortgages comes as the U.S. housing
market is showing signs of revival. But according to CoreLogic
there are still an estimated 10.4 million U.S. homeowners who
are underwater on their mortgages.
"It's not a panacea to deal with the broad issue of
foreclosure, but it is another tool that could be potentially
effective," said Bill Lindsay, the manager for Richmond,
California, a city of 105,000 people.
The loans MRP seeks to restructure are those packaged into
securities sold by Wall Street banks before the financial
crisis. These private label mortgage securities do not carry a
government guarantee of principal repayment, which distinguishes
them from mortgage debt issued by government-sponsored mortgage
firms Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac.
Loans in private label bonds are not eligible for most
federal government mortgage modification programs.
Last year, private label mortgage bonds returned 21 percent,
making it one of the top performing assets for bond investors,
according to Amherst Securities Group. The bonds rose in value
in response to the Federal Reserve's decision to buy $40 billion
in government-guaranteed mortgage debt each month and an
improvement in the performance of some of loans.
Traditionally, local governments have used eminent domain to
condemn blighted properties or seize land for public works
projects. Wall Street trade groups have warned communities that
using eminent domain to seize mortgages could spark litigation
and cause lenders to be wary about writing mortgages in certain
towns.
MRP, in its marketing documents, has said it has investors
willing to finance the cost of condemnation so the
municipalities do not have to spend any money seizing mortgages.
The group has not publicly identified its financial backers.