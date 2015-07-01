(Adds comment by Treasury official)
WASHINGTON, July 1 U.S. government-controlled
mortgage finance companies Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
on Wednesday disclosed huge pay raises for their chief
executive officers, part of a plan sanctioned by their regulator
to attract and retain talent.
Fannie Mae CEO Timothy Mayopoulos and his counterpart at
Freddie Mac, Donald Layton, will each now earn $4 million a
year, up from previous annual salaries of $600,000.
The Federal Housing Finance Agency, an independent
regulator, slashed executive pay at the two companies in 2012.
Before then, executives could earn as much as $6 million a year.
Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae disclosed the pay raises in
filings to the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The increases came despite opposition from the Obama
administration. The Treasury has urged the FHFA to "reject any
increase" in CEO pay because taxpayers still backstop Fannie Mae
and Freddie Mac after the government bailed them out during the
2008 financial crisis, said Adam Hodge, a deputy assistant
secretary for public affairs at the Treasury.
The FHFA, which has sole authority over executive
compensation at the two companies, said in May the pay caps in
place limited their ability to develop reliable CEO succession
plans.
In its filing on Wednesday, Fannie Mae said Mayopoulos'
salary would still be below financial industry norms.
CEOs at more than 75 percent of comparable companies,
including Northern Trust Corp and Capital One Financial
Corp, will earn more than Mayopoulos, Fannie Mae said.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and
Christian Plumb)