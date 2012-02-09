WASHINGTON Feb 9 Fannie Mae, the largest
U.S. mortgage finance provider, on Thursday said a plan to
reduce loan balances for troubled homeowners had proved too
difficult to carry out on a broad scale when tested in pilot
programs.
Fannie Mae commented a day after congressional
Democrats said the government-controlled company had resisted
proposals on principal reduction for ideological reasons.
"Our initiatives have been based on a careful analysis of
effectiveness and cost, not on ideology," said Kelli Parsons,
Fannie Mae's chief communications officer.
The company used small-scale pilots to assess "borrower
behavior and whether the benefits of principal reduction
outweigh the associated costs and risks," she said.
Fannie Mae found there were a number of challenges with
slashing loan balances, including "significant technological and
systems complexity" as well as a "substantial cost without
proven effectiveness," she said.
In a letter sent to the Federal Housing Finance Agency on
Wednesday, the regulator that oversees Fannie Mae and smaller
rival Freddie Mac, Democrats in the U.S. House of
Representatives challenged the reason for the firms'
unwillingness to implement more widespread principal reductions.
Proponents of principal forgiveness say it would help
stabilize the housing market, which is considered key to a
strong economic recovery, and result in fewer foreclosures.
Congressional lawmakers said a former Fannie Mae employee
had come forward and said that the company had developed a pilot
program for reducing mortgage debt for borrowers in 2010, yet it
was scrapped weeks before it was set to launch because senior
executives were "philosophically opposed" to it.
The housing regulator has concluded that a plan to forgive
mortgage debt would result in a significant reduction in revenue
for Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. FHFA has instead favors loan
forbearance, which grants temporary suspensions of payments to
borrowers, but does not reduce their obligations.
"The pilot and other modification data show that it is the
size of the borrower's monthly payment that matters most to
borrowers, and that forbearance is a more cost-effective way
than principal reduction to reduce a borrower's monthly
payment," said Parsons. In the pilots, borrowers granted
principal write-downs did not show a better performance than
those granted forbearance.
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac were taken over by the federal
government in 2008 as home loan losses spiraled. The two
companies, which have been propped up with about $169 billion in
taxpayer aid, are tasked with boosting homeownership by buying
mortgages from lenders and providing a guarantee of principal.