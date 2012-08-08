EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
WASHINGTON Aug 8 Fannie Mae on Wednesday reported a quarterly profit due in part to stronger home prices and said the mortgage financier did not need additional taxpayer funds to stay solvent, the second consecutive quarter the company did not request help since it was seized by federal authorities during the financial crisis.
Fannie Mae, which buys mortgages from lenders and repackages them as securities for investors, said net income for the second-quarter ending in June was $5.1 billion. In the first quarter, the company said it earned $2.7 billion.
The higher income allowed Fannie Mae to make a $2.9 billion dividend repayment to the U.S. Treasury. So far, the company has drawn $116.1 billion in taxpayer money and has repaid the U.S. Treasury $25.6 billion or 22 percent of the company's government funds.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has