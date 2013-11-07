BRIEF-Lander Sports scraps plan to buy stake in ST. Mary's Football Group
* Says it scraps plan to buy stake in ST. Mary's Football Group Ltd
WASHINGTON Nov 7 Government-run Fannie Mae , the largest provider of U.S. residential mortgage funding, will pay the U.S. Treasury $8.6 billion after reporting a seventh consecutive quarterly profit on continued recovery in the real-estate market.
The company posted a net income of $8.7 billion for the third quarter. That compares with a profit of $1.8 billion in the third quarter one year ago.
* Says it scraps plan to buy stake in ST. Mary's Football Group Ltd
* Says co sets coupon rate for 2017 public corporate bonds (first tranche) at 4.39 percent