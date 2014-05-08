BRIEF-Vietnam's Vingroup says Q1 net profit drops 54 pct y/y
* Says Q1 net profit drops 54 percent y/y to 593 billion dong ($26.1 million) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON May 8 Government-controlled mortgage finance firm Fannie Mae said on Thursday it would send the U.S. Treasury a dividend of $5.7 billion after posting a ninth straight quarterly profit.
Once it has made the latest payment in June, it will have returned $126.8 billion to taxpayers in return for the $116.1 billion in taxpayer aid it received after being placed under the government's wing at the height of the financial crisis.
The company, the nation's largest source of mortgage funds, earned a net income of $5.3 billion during the first three months of the year. It cited revenue from litigation related to private-label securities and fees they charge lenders to guarantee loans for the performance. (Reporting By Margaret Chadbourn Editing by W Simon)
SAN FRANCISCO, April 28 Amazon.com Inc's ventures far beyond online retail, from cloud computing to movie making, are raising questions among corporate strategy experts about its focus.