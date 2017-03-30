(Adds background)
WASHINGTON, March 30 Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
will transfer $10 billion in earnings to the U.S. Treasury, a
spokeswoman for the regulator said on Thursday, in an expected
move from the mortgage-finance giants.
The payment, which is due on Friday, will be made as
scheduled, said a spokeswoman for the Federal Housing Finance
Agency.
Washington took control of Fannie and Freddie as the housing
crisis worsened in September 2008. The companies have since
grown profitable and lawmakers are debating about whether to cut
government ties to the agencies that promote home ownership.
A legislative overhaul of Fannie and Freddie is unlikely
this year partly because President Donald Trump has other
priorities, according to Congressional staffers.
Political uncertainty has turned attention to the balance
sheets of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac. Both companies would need
to boost their capital reserves before leaving government hands.
(Reporting By Patrick Rucker; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Jeffrey Benkoe)