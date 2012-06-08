* FHA to offer up to 5,000 loans per quarter
* FHA saddled with over 700,000 bad loans
* Bulk loan sales aim to dampen FHA's losses
June 8 The U.S. Federal Housing Administration
on Friday announced plans to sell off thousands of severely
delinquent loans in an effort to protect its dwindling capital
and improve the chances more troubled borrowers avoid
foreclosure.
The FHA, which protects lenders against borrower defaults,
said it would offer up to 5,000 loans each quarter in bulk sales
to private investors starting as early as September. The sales
build on a smaller-scale pilot program launched in 2010.
More than 700,000 FHA-backed mortgages are currently in
default, or about 9 percent of the home loans the agency
guarantees. In all, it insures about an estimated $1.1 trillion
in loans.
Borrowers must be at least six months behind on their
payments for the loans to be eligible for the investor pools.
The program aims to help borrowers avoid foreclosure.
Investors will be prevented from foreclosing on the
FHA-backed loans for six months after buying them.
The program will also require the loan servicers purchasing
the pool of mortgages to modify at least half of the loans to
make it easier for borrowers to stay current on payments. The
servicers will have to ho l d the loans for at least three years.
"With this program, we will increase by as much as ten times
the number of loans available for purchase while making it
easier for borrowers to avoid foreclosure," Housing and Urban
Development Secretary Shaun Donovan said at a news conference in
Chicago. "Wh i le our housing market has momentum we haven't seen
since before the crisis, there are still thousands of FHA
borrowers who are severely delinquent today."
The FHA has played a critical role in the U.S. housing
finance system since private lenders retreated at the height of
the financial crisis in 2008.
Saddled with losses from risky loans, the agency's cash
reserves reached a record low of $2.6 billion last year, raising
concerns among some lawmakers about the agency's solvency and
the potential need for a taxpayer-funded bailout.
More than 2,100 FHA loans have already been sold at
discounts to private servicers through the pilot program
launched in 2010. The new loan pools will be offered nationally
and in some pockets of the country hardest hit from the
foreclosure crisis.
Under the program, FHA-backed loans would be marketed
competitively "at a market-determined price generally below the
outstanding principal balance" of the troubled loan, the agency
said.
(Reporting by Margaret Chadbourn, Editing by Gary Crosse)