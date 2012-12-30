* FHA acting chief Galante overcomes concerns about losses
* Republican senator dropped opposition after changes
pledged
By David Lawder
WASHINGTON, Dec 30 The U.S. Senate on Sunday
confirmed the head of the Federal Housing Administration in her
position despite mounting losses the mortgage funding agency
that some fear could eventually lead to a taxpayer bailout.
In a 69-24 vote, the Senate confirmed Carol Galante as an
assistant secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban
Development. Galante, a former affordable housing developer in
San Francisco, had been running the FHA in an acting capacity
since July 2011.
The FHA, a key source of mortgage funding for first-time
home buyers and those with modest incomes, backs $1.1 trillion
in U.S. home mortgages. Last month it reported a projected
shortfall of $16.3 billion due to souring loans that it insured
during the housing market downturn during the past several
years.
An independent audit suggested that the FHA would require
taxpayer funding for the first time in its 78 years, though that
won't be decided until February when the Obama administration
releases its next budget proposal.
In response to the shortfall, the agency raised the premiums
it charges on guaranteed loans by one-tenth of a percentage
point, adding, on average, about $13 to a borrower's monthly
mortgage payment.
Senator Tim Johnson, the Democrat who heads the Senate
Banking Committee, said Galante was "highly qualified" and
attributed the FHA's problems to legacy loans that were still
threatening the agency's finances.
"It is important that the FHA have a confirmed management
team in place to continue oversight of these legacy loans,"
Johnson said prior to the vote.
Following the collapse of the private subprime mortgage
market during the 2007-2009 financial crisis, FHA-backed loans
took over as the sole financing source for nearly all of the
lower end of the U.S. housing market, which has continued to
struggle.
The deteriorated finances had caused some Senate Republicans
not to support Galante, who prior to her current position ran
multifamily housing programs for HUD.
She joined the agency in 2009 after serving as president of
Bridge Housing Corp, the largest non-profit developer of
affordable housing in California.
But Republican Senator Bob Corker, who had been one of her
biggest critics, publicly dropped his opposition to her
confirmation after she sent him a letter pledging to take
certain steps to improve the agency's finances, including
tightening lending standards for buyers with lower credit scores
and limiting the amount of money that could be borrowed in the
FHA's reverse-mortgage program.