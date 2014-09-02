WASHINGTON, Sept 2 A U.S. regulator proposed new
rules on Tuesday aimed at keeping members of
government-sponsored banking cooperatives from drifting out of
the mortgage business.
The Federal Housing Finance Agency's proposal, now subject
to public comment, would require that members of the nation's 12
Federal Home Loan Banks (FHLB) maintain at least 1 percent of
their assets in home mortgage loans.
Currently, they only need to meet this requirement when
applying for membership in the FHLB, which helps smaller
community banks and other financial institutions to access lower
cost financing for their mortgage businesses.
