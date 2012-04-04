WASHINGTON, April 4 The housing regulator
overseeing Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac on
Wednesday said a final decision is expected later this month on
whether or not it will implement an Obama administration plan
that forces the two companies to reduce the principal value of
mortgages they hold.
Federal Housing Finance Agency Acting Director Edward
DeMarco has blocked Fannie and Freddie from reducing principal,
saying it would drive up the cost of a taxpayer bailout that has
topped $150 billion.
"It has been well-publicized that there is one form of loan
modification that FHFA has not embraced, that being principal
forgiveness," DeMarco said in a prepared speech before the
Boston Security Analysts Society.
FHFA, under heavy pressure from Democrats in the U.S.
Congress to change its position, is considering financial
incentives offered by the White House to help offset any
increased costs Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac might face if they
wrote off debt on homes that have lost value. The U.S. Treasury
Department's financial bailout would be applied to those costs,
and the loan forgiveness would be carried out under the
administration's signature Home Affordable Mortgage Program.
"We are currently evaluating the recent Treasury Department
proposal to HAMP regarding principal forgiveness and expect a
decision this month," DeMarco said.
About 11 million U.S. homeowners are "underwater" - meaning
they owe more on their mortgage than their home is worth - and
borrowers have lost about $7 trillion in wealth since the
housing bubble began to burst in 2006.
DeMarco has long argued it doesn't make sense to push Fannie
Mae and Freddie Mac to reduce borrowers' mortgage balances from
a financial standpoint, and has recently introduced another line
of defense that principal write-downs would shield U.S. banks
from taking losses on distressed housing debt.
"To be clear, this disagreement is not about helping
borrowers," he said. "We have found that payment reduction, not
loan-to-loan value, is the key indicator of success in loan
modifications."
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac do offer forbearance plans, in
which lenders don't require any payments on a portion of the
loan for a specific time period. FHFA has said that is the
preferred anti-foreclosure tactic.
DeMarco noted that about three out of every four deeply
"underwater" borrowers with mortgages that Fannie Mae and
Freddie Mac own or guarantee are current on their payments.
Since borrowers are showing a willingness to meet mortgage
obligations despite being saddled with negative equity, he said,
the rate of timely loan payments should not be "dampened with
incentives for people to not continue paying."
"The fundamental point of a loan modification is to adjust
the borrower's monthly payment to an affordable level," DeMarco
said. "If the borrower remains successful in this modified loan,
this approach preserves for taxpayers an ultimate recovery on
the debt."
The two companies remain the largest sources of housing
money in the U.S., financing about 60 percent of all new
mortgages. Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac were taken into government
control more than three years ago, as mounting defaults pushed
them towards insolvency.