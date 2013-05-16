WASHINGTON May 16 U.S. Representative Mel Watt,
nominated by President Barack Obama to serve as a top housing
regulator, plans to divest bank stock he owns if confirmed in
the post, according to a statement filed with the Office of
Government Ethics.
Watt, a Democrat from North Carolina, said he would selloff
shares that might be seen as posing a conflict of interest if he
becomes the head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency. The
statement was made available on the ethic agency's website.
(Watt's letter:)
FHFA oversees the government-controlled Fannie Mae
and Freddie Mac, the mortgage financiers that own or
back about half of all U.S. home loans.
As the Senate considers Watt's nomination, questions are
likely to be raised about campaign donations he has received
from some of the nation's largest financial institutions. Bank
of America Corp, Goldman Sachs Group Inc and Wells
Fargo & Co were among his top 20 contributors in his
last election, according to the Center for Responsive Politics.
(Watt's disclosure:)
Watt, who has spent two decades in the U.S. House of
Representatives, said he would selloff shares of Bank of
America, BB&T Corp, M&F Bancorp Inc, Deutsche
Bank AG and a real-estate investment trust, all
within 90 days of moving into the FHFA role.
The lawmaker's selection was welcomed by most Democrats,
housing advocates, liberal and consumer groups, but he will
likely need to secure some Republican support as well to win
confirmation.
Watt, 67, is a long-time member of the House Financial
Services Committee, which oversees Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
He has pushed for better access to mortgage loans for minority
and low-income consumers.
If confirmed, Watt would replace Edward DeMarco, a career
civil servant who has led the Federal Housing Finance Agency in
an acting capacity since 2009.
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac were seized by the government in
2008 as mortgage losses mounted. They have received $187.5
billion in taxpayer funds to stay afloat, while paying about $58
billion to the Treasury in dividends.
In a filing that accompanied the statement, Watt disclosed
two mortgages from Wells Fargo. One is for a personal residence
in Charlotte, North Carolina, and has an interest rate of 2.25
percent. The other is for a Washington home and carries a 3.875
percent rate. The mortgages were listed as being between
$250,000 and $500,000.
Among the largest investments Watt listed were shares of
Apple Inc worth between $50,000 and $100,000, and
common stock of Caterpillar Inc worth between $15,000
and $50,000.
The disclosure forms do not give specific amounts, only
ranges.