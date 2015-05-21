By Elvina Nawaguna
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON May 21 A surge in bank repossessions
of properties last month pushed overall foreclosure activity
across the United States to an 18-month high, according to a
report by industry firm RealtyTrac released on Thursday.
Overall, 125,875 homes across the country were at some point
in the foreclosure process in April, a 3 percent jump from
March. The increase drove foreclosure activity up 9 percent from
year-ago levels, RealtyTrac said.
April's jump in foreclosure activity, which includes
foreclosure notices, scheduled auctions and bank repossessions
was mainly driven by a 25 percent rise in repossessions.
A total of 45,168 homes were reclaimed by banks in April, up
50 percent from a year ago, bringing bank repossessions to their
highest levels in 27 months.
RealtyTrac said the spike in repossessions was the aftermath
of a surge in foreclosure starts that happened in October and
that properties are going back to the foreclosing lender.
"In this particular market, an influx of distressed
inventory could actually help stimulate sales during the spring
and summer buying season as new listings become available, often
in the middle to lower ranges of the market," said Daren
Blomquist, RealtyTrac's vice president.
The U.S. housing market has been steadily recovering, but is
still plagued with a shortage of inventory that is driving
prices up.
April was the second consecutive month in which banks
reclaimed an increasing number of properties, but repossessions
remain far below the peak in September 2013 when 102,134
properties were reclaimed.
Meanwhile, foreclosure starts and scheduled auctions have
been trending down.
Lenders started the foreclosure process on 51,773 properties
in April, down 3 percent from March. That was a 5 percent
decline from the same period last year.
A total of 46,777 properties were set for auction in April,
down 8 percent from the prior month.
Florida had the highest foreclosure rates last month,
followed by Nevada, Maryland, and New Jersey, RealtyTrac said.
(Reporting by Elvina Nawaguna; Editing by Andrea Ricci)