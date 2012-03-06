WASHINGTON, March 6 Starts on U.S. home foreclosures shot up 28 percent in January, data provider Lender Processing Services said on Tuesday in a report that suggested paper backlogs that had clogged the system were rapidly clearing.

U.S. lenders had cut back on foreclosure over the past several months as they worked through documentation problems that had led to legal challenges.

Last month, five big U.S. banks reached a $25 billion settlement with the federal government to end a national investigation into claims of flaws in their foreclosure process, including allegations of the so-called "robo-signing" of documents.

The LPS database represents about 70 percent of the nearly 50 million active mortgages serviced by the nation's largest lenders.

LPS also said that foreclosure sales surged 29 percent in January from the previous month, which indicates the bank has repossessed the home from the borrower or in some cases a short sale is completed.

Mortgage delinquencies were down more than 25 percent from their January 2010 peak, according to the report. The delinquency rate stood at 7.97 percent in January, down 10.5 percent from a year earlier.

LPS, based in Jacksonville, Florida, was sued in December for allegedly engaging in deceptive practices against consumers.