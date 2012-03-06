WASHINGTON, March 6 Starts on U.S. home
foreclosures shot up 28 percent in January, data provider Lender
Processing Services said on Tuesday in a report that
suggested paper backlogs that had clogged the system were
rapidly clearing.
U.S. lenders had cut back on foreclosure after accusations
of faulty foreclosure practices had surfaced in late 2010.
Last month, five big U.S. banks reached a $25 billion
settlement with the federal government to end a national
investigation into claims of flaws in their foreclosure process,
including allegations of so-called "robo-signing" of documents.
"One-month anomalies do occur, but make no mistake about it,
this is a larger move than we've seen since the late 2010 period
when the process reviews and moratoria really took hold," said
Herb Blecher, senior vice president at LPS Applied Analytics, a
unit of the Jacksonville, Florida-based company.
The LPS database represents about 70 percent of the nearly
50 million active mortgages serviced by the nation's largest
lenders.
LPS also said foreclosure sales, which it defined as a bank
repossession of a home from the borrower or in some cases the
completion of a short sale, surged 29 percent in January from
the previous month.
Mortgage delinquencies were down more than 25 percent from
their January 2010 peak, according to the report. The
delinquency rate stood at 7.97 percent in January, down 10.5
percent from a year earlier.
LPS was sued in December for allegedly engaging in deceptive
practices against consumers.