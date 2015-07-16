By Elvina Nawaguna
| WASHINGTON, July 16
WASHINGTON, July 16 Foreclosure activity across
the United States dropped to its lowest in a decade during the
first half of 2015, according to data released Thursday.
A total of 597,589 properties were at some stage of the
foreclosure process from January to June, said RealtyTrac, which
tracks housing market trends.
Foreclosure activity, which includes foreclosure notices,
scheduled auctions and bank repossessions, were down 13 percent
from the second half of last year and down 3 percent from the
same period of 2014.
Foreclosure starts fell 4 percent to 304,439 in the first
half of this year, the lowest since RealtyTrac started tracking
the data in 2006.
"U.S. foreclosure starts have not only returned to
pre-housing crisis levels, they have fallen well below those
pre-crisis levels and are still searching for a floor," said
Daren Blomquist, RealtyTrac vice president.
Overall, 19 states, including California, Florida and
Arizona saw foreclosure activity below or at the same level as
2006, before the economic crisis hit.
In June alone, 117,055 properties were at some stage in the
foreclosure process, down 8 percent from the prior month, but up
9 percent from June 2014.
Lenders repossessed 36,503 homes in June, down 19 percent
from May but up 36 percent from a year ago. June was the fourth
straight month of annual increases in bank repossessions, which
remained far below the peak in September 2013, when lenders
reclaimed 102,134 properties.
Foreclosure starts fell 4 percent to 49,105 in June, but
were up 4 percent from the same period last year, RealtyTrac
said.
Atlantic City, New Jersey's financially distressed gambling
hub, experienced the top metro foreclosure rate in the first
half, with a foreclosure filing for 1.70 percent of housing
units, or one in every 59.
(Reporting by Elvina Nawaguna, additional reporting by Hilary
Russ; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)