By Elvina Nawaguna
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Dec 11 Foreclosure activity across
the United States fell in November as banks repossessed fewer
homes and scheduled a lower number of auctions, according to a
report released on Thursday.
RealtyTrac said foreclosure activity, which includes
foreclosure notices, scheduled auctions and bank repossessions,
fell 9 percent last month from the prior month to 112,498
properties. The decrease left activity down 1 percent from the
same period last year
The data firm said 50,102 homes were scheduled for auction,
down 16 percent from October but up 5 percent from a year ago.
Lenders initiated the foreclosure process on 55,906 homes
last month, a 1 percent drop from the prior month, the report
said. Foreclosure starts, however, were up 6 percent from
November last year.
The report showed a more upbeat housing market than in the
prior month when a spike in home auctions caused the biggest
jump in overall foreclosure activity in more than four years.
"The housing market is struggling to find the new normal
when it comes to a tolerable level of foreclosure activity in
this post-Great Recession economy," RealtyTrac Vice President
Daren Blomquist said in a statement.
"Finding that new normal requires striking a balance between
too much loan risk, which would result in another housing
meltdown, and too little risk, which could result in a stunted
recovery," he said.
Lenders reclaimed 25,249 homes in November, a 10 percent
drop from the month before and a 17 percent decrease from
November 2013.
Despite a 4 percent drop, Florida had the nation's highest
foreclosure rate in November, followed by New Jersey and
Maryland.
(Reporting by Elvina Nawaguna; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)