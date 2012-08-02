BRIEF-CIFI holdings group says Xu Qi entered into sale and purchase agreement with Swift prosper and wang on properties
* Xu Qi entered into sale and purchase agreement with co, Swift Prosper and Wang On Properties
WASHINGTON Aug 2 U.S. regulators said on T hursday they were extending a deadline for homeowners to ask for a review of whether they had been wrongfully foreclosed upon in 2009 or 2010.
The Federal Reserve and the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said they were extending the deadline to Dec. 31.
The deadline was previously set for Sept. 30.
* Xu Qi entered into sale and purchase agreement with co, Swift Prosper and Wang On Properties
* Blackrock Capital Investment Corporation announces pricing of $125 million of 5.00 pct convertible notes due 2022