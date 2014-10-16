WASHINGTON Oct 16 Foreclosure activity across
the United States declined last month to the lowest level since
July 2006, as banks reclaimed fewer homes, according to a report
released on Thursday.
RealtyTrac, which tracks housing market data, reported
foreclosure filings for 106,866 properties across the country,
an 8.6 percent decrease from August and a 18.6 percent drop from
a year earlier.
September was the 48th consecutive month of year-on-year
declines in overall foreclosure activity, which includes
foreclosure notices, scheduled auctions and bank repossessions.
"September foreclosure activity was back to pre-housing
bubble levels nationwide, in large part thanks to a continued
slide in bank repossessions," said Daren Blomquist, vice
president at RealtyTrac.
Lenders repossessed 22,930 homes in September, a 13 percent
decline from the month before, while 48,399 properties were set
for foreclosure auctions, a 5.5 percent decrease.
Default notices dropped 9.8 percent to 8,840.
(Reporting by Elvina Nawaguna; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)