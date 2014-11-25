(Adds comment by economist, background)
WASHINGTON Nov 25 Americans who lost their
homes to foreclosure will be able to buy them back at current
market value if the properties are owned by housing finance
giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, the regulator of the two
firms said on Tuesday.
Previously, the Federal Housing Finance Agency required the
two firms to demand former homeowners pay the entire amount owed
on the mortgage.
The FHFA said the new rule applies to about 121,000
properties currently owned by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, which
guarantee most new U.S. mortgages and were bailed out by
taxpayers in 2008 during a severe recession.
"This is a targeted, but important policy change that should
help reduce property vacancies and stabilize home values and
neighborhoods," FHFA Director Mel Watt said in a statement.
Watt has so far shied away from policies that would reduce
the debts of Americans who owe more on their mortgages than the
properties are worth, and Tuesday's action could signal more
openness to that approach.
"It is sort of an end-run way to do principal reduction,"
said Richard Green, a housing economist at the University of
Southern California.
Democratic lawmakers like Senator Elizabeth Warren have
urged the FHFA to adopt principal reduction policies to help
more people avoid foreclosure. But critics of this approach say
it could encourage people to borrow too much in the first place
or put undue stress on banks.
The FHFA said people who lost their homes must still wait at
least three years after a foreclosure to be eligible for a loan
backed by Fannie Mae or Freddie Mac.
