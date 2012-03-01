* Kamala Harris continues fight against lenders
* Six bills to protect borrowers from mortgage fraud
* Follows settlement this month with big banks
By Tim Reid
Feb 29 California's attorney general
Kamala Harris on Wednesday proposed a homeowner bill of rights
that she said will guard against a repeat of widespread mortgage
abuses among America's lenders.
The move comes weeks after Harris played a key role in
orchestrating a $25 billion settlement between states and big
banks over illegal shortcuts in foreclosures.
Harris, a Democrat, announced six bills designed to protect
homeowners and tenants against predatory lending practices and
irregular or illicit foreclosures.
Her proposed legislation included one provision sure to be
fiercely opposed by lenders - a $25 fee paid by loan servicers
every time a notice of default is recorded. The fee would be
deposited into a fund to finance the prosecution of real estate
fraud in California, Harris said.
"California communities and families are being devastated by
the mortgage and foreclosure crisis. We must ensure the
deceptive practices that caused it will never happen again,"
Harris said at a press conference in Sacramento, the state
capital.
Harris predicted a fierce lobbying campaign by lenders
against her proposals. But the bill of rights should not
encounter major legislative hurdles as both chambers of the
California statehouse are in Democratic control, and the
governor, Jerry Brown, is a Democrat.
Earlier this month Harris emerged as a central player in a
$25 billion settlement between America's five major banks and
federal and state officials over irregular and illegal
foreclosure practices.
Out of the $40 billion in total benefits that are expected
to flow from the $25 billion settlement, California is set to
emerge with some $18 billion, Harris claims, although details of
the settlement have yet to be released.
On Tuesday, Harris also intensified her fight against Fannie
Mae and Freddie Mac, the government-backed mortgage giants, over
their foreclosure procedures.
In California the entities control more than 60 percent of
the mortgage market and were not part of the $25 billion
national settlement announced earlier this month.
While the big banks suspended foreclosures for a period
after it emerged that officials had been filing irregular
paperwork to evict homeowners, Fannie and Freddie have refused
to suspend any foreclosures.
Harris called on them to halt foreclosures until they had
undertaken a study into whether reducing the size of loans,
rather than forcing homeowners in mortgage arrears to leave
their properties, was a better course of action.
Edward DeMarco, head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency,
which regulates Fannie and Freddie, has resisted "principal
reductions" for borrowers behind on their payments, despite the
Obama administration's support for the idea.
Appearing before a Senate housing panel on Tuesday, DeMarco
said writing down mortgages would not be beneficial to Fannie
and Freddie and was the least effective way to help homeowners.
Harris has repeatedly called on him to resign, saying he has
not done enough to help struggling homeowners.