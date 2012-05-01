WASHINGTON May 1 U.S. Democrats on Tuesday
pressed Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac's
regulator to release documents they claimed would show that
allowing the government-controlled companies to forgive mortgage
debt could cost taxpayers less than other forms of mortgage aid.
Representative Elijah Cummings, the top Democrat on the
House Oversight Committee, asked the head of the Federal Housing
Finance Agency to confirm with internal company documents that
principal reduction programs proposed as early as 2009 might
have reduced losses.
Cummings and Representative John Tierney of Massachusetts
said in the letter to FHFA Acting Director Edward DeMarco that a
former Fannie Mae employee had told congressional staff that
executives at the mortgage giant canceled "at the 11th hour" the
launch of a pilot program to reduce loan balances for troubled
borrowers in 2010, despite months of preparation and
deliberation to test the success rate of principal forgiveness.
"Based on the documents we have obtained, it appears that
the shared equity principal reduction pilot program should have
been implemented years ago, and the failure to do so may have
resulted in unnecessary losses to U.S. taxpayers," they said.
The claim is the latest push by congressional Democrats to
pressure FHFA to allow the two companies to pursue principal
write-downs for borrowers who owe more on their mortgages than
their properties are worth.
FHFA says other anti-foreclosure tactics are less costly and
as effective as principal forgiveness, and DeMarco has defended
his opposition by contending that write-downs would violate his
mandate of preserving Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac's assets.
However, the agency is evaluating an Obama administration
proposal that would increase incentives for Fannie Mae and
Freddie Mac to pursue principal reductions, hoping to offset
whatever increased costs they might face.
Fannie Mae and smaller rival company Freddie Mac have cost
taxpayers more than $150 billion since they were taken over by
the government in September 2008. The two support about 60
percent of all new U.S. home loans.
According to the letter, the former staffer, whose name was
not disclosed, said Fannie Mae had built the rationale for
testing a mortgage reduction program as early as 2009, and that
top executives had seen presentations and documents on the
merits of such an initiative that could help underwater
borrowers "perform better on a modification that reestablishes
equity."
The documents cited by the lawmakers said Fannie Mae
officials "concluded several years ago, after substantial study
and review, that principal reduction programs could save the
company and U.S. taxpayers money by dampening the number of
foreclosures," even when compared to alternatives such as
principal forbearance.
The aim was to complete a pilot with Citibank as
Fannie Mae's private-sector partner and determine whether
cutting mortgage debt prevented borrowers from "walking away"
from their homes by using a shared equity component.
The pilot program went through the vetting process at the
company, yet was suspended in July 2010 without a clear
explanation to Citibank, according to the letter.
The employee told congressional staff that the estimated
cost of implementing the Fannie Mae pilot program was $1.7
million while estimated benefits were more than $410 million.
The congressmen said it was terminated not based on cost but
because officials at the company were "philosophically opposed
to writing down principal balances."