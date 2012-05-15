* FHFA says legislation is written too loosely
* Says definition of robosigning too broad
* Says strict liability approach is punitive
* Says property owners could game another proposal
WASHINGTON, May 15 The housing regulator for
mortgage-giants Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
on Tuesday said laws under consideration in California to halt
illegal foreclosures could restrict mortgage credit and hamper
necessary home seizures.
In a letter to California legislators, the Federal Housing
Finance Agency disclosed concerns with a measure to increase
civil penalties for so-called "robosigning" of mortgage
documents and a proposal that attempts to protect delinquent
borrowers from losing their homes.
The term robosigning describes the practise of bank workers
signing off on foreclosure documents en masse without verifying
information in the paperwork.
The regulator said the proposed legislation in California
would loosely define robosigning in a way that may include any
incomplete mortgage document.
"Such a strict liability approach is punitive, will have a
chilling effect on the processing of lawful foreclosures
and...may lead to reduced credit availability or higher interest
rates," according to the letter from FHFA's General Counsel,
Alfred Pollard, to state senators and assembly members.
The regulator also raised concerns about a proposal that
would give more protections to tenants whose rentals are in the
foreclosure process. Pollard said the legislation does not
include a "bona fide" lease requirement and could result in
property owners gaming the system.
The regulator also claimed the two measures would go beyond
the recent $25 billion multistate settlement with five large
U.S. banks over foreclosure practices such as robosigning,
and could possibly pose "significant risks for the housing
markets."
Some attorneys general disagreed over the scope of the final
mortgage accord, including California Attorney General Kamala
Harris. California, which has the highest number of properties
in the foreclosure pipeline, has since taken the lead on using
federal dollars from the settlement to offer mortgage relief.