EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
WASHINGTON Oct 26 Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac are expected to require less taxpayer aid and may be able to stop tapping government coffers as early as next year, the U.S. housing regulator said on Friday, partly because the health of the bailed-out companies has improved.
The government-controlled companies, which buy mortgages from lenders and repackage them as securities for investors, are expected to draw between $191 billion and $209 billion from the U.S. Treasury by the end of 2015, the regulator said.
That is lower than the previous projection of between $220 billion and $311 billion by the end of 2014, the Federal Housing Finance Agency said in a statement.
"Substantially" better than expected financial results helped brighten the outlook for the companies, which have drawn a total of $188 billion in taxpayer funds to stay afloat since they were taken over in 2008.
Also, the Obama administration scrapped the 10 percent dividend payment the companies were required to pay the Treasury as part of their original bailout contract. The government-controlled companies sometimes had to borrow money from the Treasury to make the payment.
So far, the companies have paid back more than $45 billion in dividends.
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has