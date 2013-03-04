WASHINGTON, March 4 Fannie Mae and
Freddie Mac will build a new joint company for
securitizing home loans as a stepping stone toward less
government involvement in the mortgage market, the regulator of
the U.S. government-controlled firms said on Monday.
"The overarching goal is to create something of value that
could either be sold or used by policymakers as a foundational
element of the mortgage market of the future," Edward DeMarco,
acting director of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, said in
remarks prepared for delivery to an economic conference.
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, which were bailed out by the
government in 2008, help finance about two-thirds of new U.S.
home loans. DeMarco is seeking to shrink their footprint and
reduce risks to the taxpayers that support the mortgage giants.
Since they were seized by the government, the companies have
drawn nearly $190 billion from the U.S. Treasury to stay afloat.
By creating a new securitization company, FHFA intends to
pave the way for a single securitization platform, forcing
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to abandon their current separate
systems. DeMarco said the goal is to build a single
infrastructure to support the mortgage credit business.
The new company will be structured as a joint venture that
is owned by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, DeMarco told reporters
on a conference call to discuss FHFA's plans.
He said the new joint venture is not expected to begin
securitizing loans next year. Instead, the focus will be on
creating the business and hiring staff.
In the long term, he expects policymakers will ultimately
decide how the securitization platform is operated, and whether
it should be privatized.
"We are on a path to replace the outdated proprietary
operational systems of Fannie and Freddie," DeMarco told
reporters. "It could be turned to some form of a market
utility."
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac do not directly make loans. They
provide financing to banks and lenders by purchasing mortgages,
which they either keep on their books or package as securities
which they then sell to investors with a guarantee.
DeMarco, in laying out FHFA's goals for 2013, said he also
plans to start reducing Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac's role in the
housing finance system by shrinking their business by 10 percent
in the loan market for multifamily homes.
The companies will also be required to reduce the less
liquid portion of their portfolio of mortgages by 5 percent next
year. This goal comes on top of an existing mandate that
requires Fannie and Freddie to shrink their investment
portfolios over time and turn over profits to taxpayers.
(Reporting by Margaret Chadbourn; Editing by Tim Ahmann and
David Gregorio)