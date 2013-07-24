(Fixes to upper case letter in lead paragraph)
By Margaret Chadbourn
WASHINGTON, July 24 A Republican-sponsored bill
that would liquidate Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
and dramatically reduce the U.S. government backstop
in the mortgage market was approved by a House of
Representatives committee on Wednesday.
The House Financial Services Committee voted 30-27 largely
along party lines to approve the bill. The split reflects a deep
divide between Republicans and Democrats over how to remake the
U.S. mortgage finance system, after the housing bubble burst and
plunged the country into a severe credit crisis.
The House bill would abolish government-controlled Fannie
Mae and Freddie Mac within five years and replace them with a
non-profit, utility-like platform that investors would use to
securitize mortgages. Unlike mortgage securities offered by
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, the new securities would be issued
without a government guarantee.
Representatives Gary Miller of California and Mike
Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania were the only two Republicans not to
vote with their party. The bill now faces a vote in the full
House, where Republicans hold a majority, but it was not clear
when the chamber may act.
Democrats argued that the bill would jeopardize the staple
of American home ownership, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage,
because banks would be reluctant to lend funds for such a long
period without some sort of backstop - a charge Republicans
rejected.
The House bill takes a starkly different approach to a
measure in the Democratically-controlled Senate that would
provide a federal backstop to kick in during times of crisis.
The difference between the House and Senate bills
underscores the difficulties in Congress of reforming housing
finance. Any transition will probably take years and have an
impact across the financial system, from the largest banks to
credit unions, homebuilders and real estate brokers.
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac guarantee about half of U.S. home
loans. They were put into conservatorship in September 2008 as
spiraling losses on mortgages threatened their solvency.
Both companies have been kept afloat with $187.5 billion in
taxpayer funds, although they have returned to profitability and
have paid about $132 billion in dividends to the U.S. Treasury.
They do not make loans but instead buy them from lenders and
package them as bonds, which they guarantee against default.
Texas Republican Jeb Hensarling, chairman of the House
committee, said on Tuesday that the bill was designed for "hard
working taxpayers so they never again have to bail out corrupt
financial government enterprises like Fannie Mae and Freddie
Mac."
Representative Maxine Waters of California, the senior
Democrat on the panel, argued that without a government backstop
Congress would likely have to step in during a crisis and that
could again put taxpayer money at risk.
"We have said over and over again that we are for housing
reform," Waters said on Tuesday. "We believe that both the
government and the private sector have a role to play."
