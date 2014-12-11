(Adds comments from Castro, Hensarling)
WASHINGTON Dec 11 Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac's
regulator on Thursday directed the two government-controlled
mortgage firms to begin setting aside money for an
affordable-housing fund established in 2008, saying they are
financially fit enough to do so.
The companies were meant to capitalize the National Housing
Trust Fund that Congress created more than six years ago. But
their regulator barred them from paying into the fund after they
were bailed out by taxpayers during the financial crisis.
Now that both firms have returned to profitability, the
regulator, the Federal Housing Finance Agency, said it was time
to reverse course. The "allocation would not contribute to the
financial instability" of the firms, FHFA Director Mel Watt said
in letters to the chief executives of the two companies.
Housing advocates and Democratic lawmakers have argued for
months that the conditions that prompted the agency to suspend
payments in 2008 no longer existed.
But the move to set aside money for the fund raised concerns
among Republicans who worry about a too-expansive role for the
companies, which are the top sources of U.S. mortgage finance.
Known as government-sponsored enterprises, or GSEs, they
return their profits to the U.S. Treasury in the form of
dividend payments. Channeling money into the affordable housing
fund could reduce that cash flow.
"Money coming in from the GSEs should go to the taxpayers
instead of a slush fund for ideological housing groups to play
around with," said Representative Ed Royce, a California
Republican who sits on the House Financial Services Committee.
The chairman of the committee, Republican Representative Jeb
Hensarling of Texas, said he would call Watt to testify before
the panel "as soon as the next Congress begins in January."
Watt said both firms, which have never paid into the fund,
would need to make a payment after each fiscal year, unless
their financial position requires them to draw on government
support or paying into the fund would force them to do so.
The Obama administration welcomed Watt's directive, with
Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro saying it
would "help people across the nation secure a decent place to
call home."
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac buy mortgages made by banks and
repackage them as securities for investors, selling them with a
guarantee. In doing so, they provide a stream of mortgage funds.
(Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Bernadette Baum and
Dan Grebler)