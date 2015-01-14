By Lindsay Dunsmuir
WASHINGTON Jan 14 Fannie Mae and
Freddie Mac's regulator hinted on Wednesday that
credit standards could be eased when it laid out the 2015 goals
for U.S. mortgage companies.
The Federal Housing Finance Agency directed the two
government-controlled entities to explore "alternate" credit
score models and the credit history of the loans they support.
The U.S. housing market's recovery has been held back by the
difficulty many Americans face in obtaining credit. The FHFA's
Director Mel Watt has said expanding access to credit is an
important goal, but one that needs to be balanced against the
risk of loan losses.
In the goals laid out for the two mortgage finance firms,
the FHFA also said they should increase the purchase of loans
backed by manufactured housing, as well as ramp up counseling
services for buyers trying to obtain a mortgage or in early
delinquency.
It also called on Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac to provide
clarity on what is expected from mortgage loan servicers and to
"enhance eligibility standards." Servicers have faced increased
compliance standards as the United States has sought to learn
from the mistakes that led to the financial crisis.
Under Watt's leadership, the FHFA spent much of last year
expanding credit availability, including compelling Fannie Mae
and Freddie Mac to launch programs that allow more borrowers to
make down payments as low as 3 percent of a property's value.
Last December, it also directed them to begin paying into an
affordable housing fund.
The goals spelled out for this year were largely in keeping
with previously announced priorities for Fannie Mae and Freddie
Mac. These include finalizing a new framework to govern when
lenders are held liable for sour loans, reducing severely
delinquent mortgages and building a common securitization
platform.
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have been under U.S. government
control since 2008 when their businesses collapsed during the
financial crisis. They buy mortgages made by banks and repackage
them as securities, which they offer with a taxpayer guarantee.
