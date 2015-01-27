By Lindsay Dunsmuir
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 27 The top U.S. housing
regulator on Tuesday said his agency would make a decision by
the end of this quarter on fees Fannie Mae and Freddie
Mac charge lenders for guaranteeing mortgages.
The mortgage industry has been awaiting a final decision by
Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Mel Watt. Lenders
usually pass on guarantee fees to borrowers by raising the
overall cost of mortgage products.
Speaking before his former colleagues on the House of
Representatives Financial Services Committee, Watt gave no
indication of what the decision would be.
Watt suspended his predecessor's plans to raise guarantee
fees when he became FHFA director a year ago, saying more study
was needed.
Fannie and Freddie buy mortgage loans from lenders,
repackage them into securities and sell them to investors with a
taxpayer guarantee. They backed more than half of all U.S.
mortgages in the third quarter of 2014, according to data from
Inside Mortgage Finance.
Also on Tuesday, Watt defended instructing Fannie and
Freddie to pay into an affordable housing fund. This drew ire
from Republicans, who control Congress.
Republican Texas Representative Jeb Hensarling, chairman of
the House committee, accused the FHFA of "siphoning off taxpayer
funds ... in order to begin filling government housing slush
funds."
Last December, the FHFA ordered the housing finance giants
to begin setting aside money for the National Housing Trust Fund
and Capital Magnet Fund, to be disbursed in 2016.
It came just days after Watt compelled Fannie and Freddie,
which were bailed out by taxpayers and put under U.S. government
control after they collapsed in 2008, to allow home buyers to
purchase a mortgage with a down payment as low as 3 percent of a
property's value.
Republican Representative Ed Royce of California said he
planned to reintroduce a bill later on Tuesday that would
prohibit the mortgage giants from contributing to the affordable
housing fund.
Watt also said the FHFA would work "aggressively" on
alternate credit score models, a goal he had already mentioned
for this year.
"We are trying to figure out how we can do this," Watt said,
"but do it in a reliable way and in a way that operationally
doesn't create angst in the entire market."
(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir)