WASHINGTON Jan 30 The U.S. regulator of Fannie
Mae and Freddie Mac on Friday proposed new
eligibility rules for nonbanks selling and servicing mortgages
backed by the government-controlled mortgage agencies.
These nonbank mortgage firms will be required to have a
minimum net worth of $2.5 million plus a quarter percentage
point of the outstanding principal of loans they service, the
Federal Housing Finance Agency said in a statement.
They will also need to have a minimum capital ratio of 6
percent of assets to net worth and keep liquid assets based on
the volume of Fannie and Freddie loans they are servicing and
the amount of nonperforming loans.
The regulator said it plans to finalize the new requirements
in the second quarter, with them going into effect by the end of
the year.
The nonbank mortgage servicing industry has come under
regulatory scrutiny for a range of irregularities in the
servicing of loans. A group of investors on Monday took the
first step in launching a lawsuit against one of the largest
firms, Ocwen Financial Group, claiming it failed to live
up to its agreements to collect payments on $82 billion worth of
home loans.
(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir)