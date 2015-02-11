By Lindsay Dunsmuir
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Feb 11 The Federal Housing
Administration is not putting its finances at risk by reducing
insurance fees it charges lower-income home buyers, the top U.S.
housing official said on Wednesday.
Last month the government mortgage insurer announced it
would cut annual mortgage insurance premiums by half a
percentage point to 0.85 percent from 1.35 percent, despite
having a capital buffer below its statutory
minimum.
"Our actions maintain a careful balance between
strengthening our fund and advancing our mission," Housing and
Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro, who oversees the
agency, told lawmakers on the House of Representatives Financial
Services Committee.
"It simply isn't right to unduly burden borrowers in the
present because of the misbehavior of others in the past,"
Castro added.
The FHA does not make loans but insures approved lenders,
with the risk priced into the fees borrowers pay.
FHA-insured loans are popular among first-time home buyers
and lower-income borrowers, allowing a purchaser to buy a home
with a 3.5 percent down payment and lower credit score than
required for mortgages backed by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
The Obama administration trumpeted the mortgage insurance
reduction as a boost to home ownership, estimating it would
result in average annual savings of $900 for two million
borrowers and encourage first-time buyers.
But Republicans have chafed at the decision, saying the FHA
promotes lending to riskier borrowers at a time when the agency
can least afford it and has regularly given inaccurate "rosy"
predictions.
"We've had this whispered into our ear before it hasn't
proven true, and again you are in violation of the law that is
there to protect taxpayers and home owners and that has got to
stop," Republican Representative Jeb Hensarling, chairman of the
committee, said.
Other Republicans on the committee said if a private company
operated the same way it would be shut down.
Hensarling said the committee will conduct a "thorough"
examination of HUD this year, with Castro committed to appearing
again within weeks to explain HUD's budget submission to
Congress.
The FHA's share of the mortgage insurance market was 33
percent in 2014, down from a high of 69 percent in 2009,
according to data from Inside Mortgage Finance.
In 2013, the agency was forced to draw on $1.7 billion of
taxpayer funds for the first time in its history. It returned to
profit in part by raising the mortgage insurance premium fees it
charges borrowers.
Its mortgage insurance fund's capital ratio stands at 0.41
percent, well below the two-percent legal requirement. The FHA
estimates it will reach that minimum in 2016.
(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Andrea Ricci)