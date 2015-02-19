(Adds Freddie Mac profit decline, quotes from CEO, details)

By Michael Flaherty

WASHINGTON Feb 19 Freddie Mac saw $3.4 billion in quarterly derivative losses due to declining interest rates, the government-controlled mortgage finance company said on Thursday.

The losses caused a $1.9 billion drop in fourth-quarter earnings to $227 million, the company said, its lowest profit in that quarter since 2001.

Freddie Mac also said it will pay $851 million to the U.S. Treasury in March, its smallest dividend payment since the first quarter of 2009.

Freddie Mac Chief Executive Officer Donald Layton said a hefty derivative loss could require the company to draw money from the Treasury. But the chances of this occurring were "highly, highly" remote, he said in a telephone interview.

The CEO said that for such a thing to happen this year, the market would have to factor in very extreme interest rate moves. He added that as Freddie's reserve cushion declines, its usage of derivatives to hedge against interest rate risk also falls.

The company also said earnings were lower because there were no private-label securities litigation settlements in the fourth quarter. Previous legal settlements gave onetime boosts to earnings.

Freddie Mac said the serious delinquency rate for mortgages on single-family homes was 1.88 percent at the end of December, down from 2.39 percent a year ago. The multifamily serious delinquency rate was a low 0.04 percent at year-end, Freddie Mac said, reflecting strong portfolio performance.

Once Freddie Mac has made its latest quarterly dividend payment, it will have pushed the cumulative amount it has paid to the Treasury to $91.8 billion, or $20.5 billion more than it has received in government aid since being bailed out in 2008.

Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have been a cash cow for the Treasury following their government rescue after the 2008 financial crisis, paying back all their bailout funds and more.

HEDGING RISK

Layton said the company needs to hedge its interest rate risk with derivatives. When interest rates fall, as long-term rates did this year, Freddie will suffer losses on its derivatives, he said. The opposite will occur if rates move higher, as they have at the start of this year, he said.

Over the long term, Layton said, the difference in derivative gains and losses is small.

"We believe it's smart for us and the U.S. taxpayer to not be overly concerned with quarter-to-quarter ... earnings volatility," he told reporters on a conference call.