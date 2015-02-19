(Adds Freddie Mac profit decline, quotes from CEO, details)
By Michael Flaherty
WASHINGTON Feb 19 Freddie Mac saw
$3.4 billion in quarterly derivative losses due to declining
interest rates, the government-controlled mortgage finance
company said on Thursday.
The losses caused a $1.9 billion drop in fourth-quarter
earnings to $227 million, the company said, its lowest profit in
that quarter since 2001.
Freddie Mac also said it will pay $851 million to the U.S.
Treasury in March, its smallest dividend payment since the first
quarter of 2009.
Freddie Mac Chief Executive Officer Donald Layton said a
hefty derivative loss could require the company to draw money
from the Treasury. But the chances of this occurring were
"highly, highly" remote, he said in a telephone interview.
The CEO said that for such a thing to happen this year, the
market would have to factor in very extreme interest rate moves.
He added that as Freddie's reserve cushion declines, its usage
of derivatives to hedge against interest rate risk also falls.
The company also said earnings were lower because there were
no private-label securities litigation settlements in the fourth
quarter. Previous legal settlements gave onetime boosts to
earnings.
Freddie Mac said the serious delinquency rate for mortgages
on single-family homes was 1.88 percent at the end of December,
down from 2.39 percent a year ago. The multifamily serious
delinquency rate was a low 0.04 percent at year-end, Freddie Mac
said, reflecting strong portfolio performance.
Once Freddie Mac has made its latest quarterly dividend
payment, it will have pushed the cumulative amount it has paid
to the Treasury to $91.8 billion, or $20.5 billion more than it
has received in government aid since being bailed out in 2008.
Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac have been a cash cow
for the Treasury following their government rescue after the
2008 financial crisis, paying back all their bailout funds and
more.
HEDGING RISK
Layton said the company needs to hedge its interest rate
risk with derivatives. When interest rates fall, as long-term
rates did this year, Freddie will suffer losses on its
derivatives, he said. The opposite will occur if rates move
higher, as they have at the start of this year, he said.
Over the long term, Layton said, the difference in
derivative gains and losses is small.
"We believe it's smart for us and the U.S. taxpayer to not
be overly concerned with quarter-to-quarter ... earnings
volatility," he told reporters on a conference call.
(Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Alden Bentley, Chizu
Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis)