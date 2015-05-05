(Adds comment by CEO, background)
WASHINGTON May 5 Government-controlled mortgage
finance firm Freddie Mac on Tuesday said it will cut a
check to the U.S. Treasury for $746 million, its smallest
dividend to taxpayers since 2009.
Freddie Mac reported a first quarter profit of $524 million,
up from $227 million in the fourth quarter.
The firm, along with competitor Fannie Mae, was
bailed out by U.S. taxpayers in 2008 when a housing slump and
financial crisis left it on the brink of insolvency.
Since returning to profitability, the two firms have made
quarterly dividend payments to the Treasury but those have begun
to dwindle recently and executives have warned that further
bailout funds might be required in the future.
The two firms, which fund most new mortgages and are backed
by taxpayer money, are unable to build up capital under the
terms of the rescue. Their regulator warned in April they could
require up to $157 billion in taxpayer aid if the United States
entered a severe recession.
The Obama administration has urged Congress to overhaul
housing finance legislation and has recommended winding down the
two firms. But lawmakers appear unlikely to tackle the matter
before the 2016 presidential election.
In the meantime, executives at Freddie Mac are testing
funding mechanisms that could inform the debate on how to reduce
the role of the government in mortgage finance. Chief Executive
Don Layton said Freddie Mac issued debt in April that would
allocate losses based on actual losses seen in the securities'
underlying mortgages.
"We continue to be a good steward of taxpayer money," Layton
told journalists in a call.
Under the terms of their rescue, Freddie Mac and Fannie Mae
are required to sweep their profits into the Treasury, a
provision being challenged in court by several groups of
investors.
Freddie Mac said the check it will send to the federal
government by June will bring cumulative dividend payments to
$92.6 billion, well above the $71.3 billion it received under
the bailout.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Nick
Zieminski)