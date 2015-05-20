WASHINGTON May 20 U.S. non-bank mortgage
lenders will need minimum liquidity levels to do business with
the government-controlled firms that dominate housing finance,
according to rules announced on Wednesday that aim to shield
taxpayers from risks in the home loan industry.
Banks already must follow liquidity standards. Non-bank
lenders and loan servicers will need to do so as of Dec. 31 to
work with Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, which
provide the capital for most new U.S. mortgages.
Taxpayers bailed out Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac in 2008
during a severe recession and housing market implosion, and the
new rules aim to limit the companies' exposure to
under-capitalized counterparties.
The guidelines on liquidity standards were little changed
from a draft rule published in January by the Federal Housing
Finance Agency, which regulates Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.
Non-banks will be required to have a minimum net worth of
$2.5 million plus a quarter percentage point of the outstanding
principal of loans they service, the two firms said in separate
statements.
Lenders and servicers also will need to have a minimum
capital ratio of 6 percent of assets to net worth and keep
liquid assets based on the volume of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac
loans they are servicing and the amount of non-performing loans.
(Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Paul Simao)